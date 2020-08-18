Quantcast
Consumer Protection – Dealers Act – Class Arbitration – Arbitration Clause – Inference of Consent to Class Arbitration (access required)

Consumer Protection – Dealers Act – Class Arbitration – Arbitration Clause – Inference of Consent to Class Arbitration (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 18, 2020

Where the parties’ arbitration agreement was silent as to class arbitration, a court could not infer the parties’ agreement to class arbitration based solely on the availability of class arbitration under the plaintiff’s statutory cause of action and the arbitration rules selected by the parties. We reverse the trial court’s order directing the parties to submit ...

