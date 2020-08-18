Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Homicide – Expert Witness – Jury Instruction – Malice (access required)

Criminal Practice – Homicide – Expert Witness – Jury Instruction – Malice (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 18, 2020

Where defendant had not objected to the reliability of underlying cell phone data, the trial court was justified in qualifying a law enforcement investigator as an expert in cell phone data translation software. We affirm defendant’s conviction and judgment of sentence on two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo