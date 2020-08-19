Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Berkeley Co. to convene mental health court (access required)

Berkeley Co. to convene mental health court (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 19, 2020

Citing a sharp increase in misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges that are causing a backlog in the courts and jail overcrowding, South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty has ordered that a mental health court be established in Berkeley County. The state’s legislature authorized the creation of mental health courts in 2015 in order to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo