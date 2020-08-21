Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Sister of man who died in prison settles lawsuit for $387K (access required)

Sister of man who died in prison settles lawsuit for $387K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 21, 2020

  The sister of a South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate who died of a head injury after he didn’t receive proper medical treatment for hallucinations has settled a lawsuit against the SCDC for $387,500, her attorney reports. Andrew Kunz of Elliott, Phelan & Kunz in Georgetown said that Richard Cowart was an inmate at the Tyger ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo