S.C. federal judge named chair of ABA Judicial Division (access required)

S.C. federal judge named chair of ABA Judicial Division (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 24, 2020

Judge J. Michelle Childs of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina in Columbia has been named chair of the American Bar Association’s Judicial Division, the ABA has announced. She took office at the ABA’s annual meeting, which was conducted virtually. The judicial division is the ABA’s division for judges, lawyers, tribal members, ...

