Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Anderson attorney reinstated (access required)

Anderson attorney reinstated (access required)

By: David Donovan August 25, 2020

Attorney: Charles L. Anderson Location: Anderson Bar membership: Member since 1995 Disciplinary action: Reinstated to the practice of law on Aug. 24 Background: Anderson was suspended from the practice of law for two years on Sept. 28, 2016, retroactive to the date of his interim suspension on Jan. 14, 2014. In January 2014, Anderson pleaded guilty to making false ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo