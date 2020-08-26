Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Prisons & Jails – Service of Sentence – PCR & Declaratory Judgment Action – Habeas Corpus (access required)

Criminal Practice – Prisons & Jails – Service of Sentence – PCR & Declaratory Judgment Action – Habeas Corpus (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 26, 2020

The appellant-prisoner’s declaratory judgment claims—(1) that the trial court lost jurisdiction to sentence him for conspiracy to traffic in marijuana when it held that sentence in abeyance after sentencing him for conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and (2) that the South Carolina Department of Corrections misinterpreted the law and his sentence when it concluded he ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo