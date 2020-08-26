Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Custody & Visitation – Psychological Parent – Hearsay – Facebook Post (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 26, 2020

In a contest to determine whether a deceased mother’s (Mother’s) live-in boyfriend was a psychological parent to her orphaned child (Child), the trial court properly admitted a Facebook post by Mother which described the boyfriend as “such a great father to [Child], and truly my best friend” under the hearsay exception set forth in Rule ...

