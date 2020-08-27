Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Arbitration / Arbitration – Panel did not disregard law in ruling for investors (access required)

Arbitration – Panel did not disregard law in ruling for investors (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 27, 2020

Where a broker executed trades on investors’ portfolio margin accounts in clear violation of a rule of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., or FINRA, the arbitration panel did not manifestly disregard the law by imposing liability against the broker, calculating damages or awarding attorneys’ fees. Background After several investors suffered significant losses during a period of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo