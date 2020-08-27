Quantcast
Constitutional – Gun shop has standing to challenge handgun licensing law (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 27, 2020

Where a gun shop lost sales as a result of Maryland’s handgun licensing law, its ability to sell handguns was constrained and the injury could be redressed by a favorable decision, the shop had standing to challenge the statute. It could also challenge the statute on behalf of its customers. Background Maryland Shall Issue Inc., or MSI, ...

