Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Allowing single-stock fund in 401(k) plan might violate ERISA (access required)

Labor & Employment – Allowing single-stock fund in 401(k) plan might violate ERISA (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 27, 2020

Allegations that a 401(k) plan sponsor and management committee ignored an imprudent single-stock fund for several years was sufficient to support claims for breaches of the fiduciary duties of prudence and diversification imposed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. Background Christina Stegemann and Jeffrey Quatrone, participants in the Gannett Co. Inc. 401(k) savings plan, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo