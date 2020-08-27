Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Claim not cognizable under Equal Protection Clause (access required)

Labor & Employment – Claim not cognizable under Equal Protection Clause (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 27, 2020

Where a former deputy commonwealth’s attorney brought a claim under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause claiming she was fired in retaliation for reporting alleged sex discrimination, her claim was dismissed because the Equal Protection Clause cannot sustain a pure claim of retaliation. Background Collette Marie Wilcox, a former deputy commonwealth’s attorney for Carroll County, sued her ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo