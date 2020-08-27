Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort – Pain clinic not defamed by minor errors in CBS broadcasts (access required)

Tort – Pain clinic not defamed by minor errors in CBS broadcasts (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 27, 2020

Minor inaccuracies in two CBS Evening News reports about a West Virginia pharmacy and its role in the opioid crisis did not support a claim for defamation because the broadcast likely had the same effect on the viewer as the actual truth. Background In 2016, CBS Evening News aired two reports on the opioid crisis in West ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo