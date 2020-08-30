Quantcast
Lawyers in the News – Aug. 31 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 30, 2020

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd announced that Reid Sherard has joined the firm as a shareholder and Ian Conits has joined as an associate. Sherard will lead the firm’s family law practice and concentrates his practice in complex divorce-related litigation. Conits focuses his practice on family law and business litigation. Anne Kelley Russell has joined Womble Bond Dickinson ...

