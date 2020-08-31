Quantcast
Feds to pay $600M to S.C., remove waste from nuclear site (access required)

Feds to pay $600M to S.C., remove waste from nuclear site (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 31, 2020

The U.S. government will pay $600 million to the state of South Carolina for dumping nuclear waste at the Savannah River Site, the largest settlement in the state’s history, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Aug. 31. In the early 2000s, the federal government disposed of 9.5 metric tons of plutonium waste at the ...

