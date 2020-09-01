Law schools adjusting to new era of COVID-19

From fewer in-person classes to fewer seats to sit-and-study in law libraries, the start of fall classes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is presenting unprecedented challenges for South Carolina’s two law schools.



The University of South Carolina School of Law and the Charleston School of Law have reduced the number in-person classes and the number of seats in them and increased online offerings. They are cleaning classrooms regularly, practicing social distancing, and requiring students, staff, and faculty to wear masks at all times. They’re also requiring students to assess their health each day and limiting how many people can congregate in their public areas and law libraries and study rooms, all the while reminding students that it’s up to everyone to keep their campuses safe.

There hasn’t been a COVID-19 outbreak on either campus so far, and the schools are aiming to keep it that way.

“It was made very clear that it was going to require a group effort,” said Cameron Tabrizian, a 1L at USC. “For this to work, each of us needed to assume an active role in mitigating our susceptibility to getting the virus and spreading it. So far, I think it has been working.”

Staggering changes

USC is holding 43 in-seat classes, 48 online classes, and seven as a hybrid of the two, said William Hubbard, the school’s dean. Classes that are in-person are also available remotely, and students can decide whether they want to attend in-person or virtually, but must pick one or the other, with some exceptions.

The school has staggered in-person attendance to minimize crowding. Almost all first-year classes are held in the law school building before lunch, and 1Ls continue their classes online in the afternoon. 2Ls and 3Ls take classes online in the morning and in-seat classes in the afternoon, after the 1Ls have left the building. Between the switch, the classrooms are thoroughly cleaned.

Both groups of students stay in their classrooms and professors from different subject areas rotate through them.

Ariana Gore, a 3L, is taking three online classes and two in-seat classes. She became used to spending most of her time on campus and in the law library, so she said the biggest challenge has been working from home, although she’s adjusting.



“Through the use of synchronous classes, breakout group sessions, polls, and other active learning tools, my professors have done a great job taking advantage of the technology available to us to make sure we receive the skills and knowledge necessary for the future,” Gore said.

Zoom, click, it happens

About a third of the courses that CSL is offering this year are online and occur in real time via Zoom, dean Larry Cunningham said. All 1Ls are taking at least two online classes, while 2L and 3Ls are allowed a choice of online, in-person, or hybrid classes. The number of classroom seats has been significantly reduced, but Cunningham said the school made significant upgrades over the summer to its classroom technology so students are able to livestream their class sessions and not miss material.

CSL purchased a book sanitizer to clean library materials after they are used, while USC is quarantining its library materials for three days after they are returned. Hubbard said that USC is allowing only a limited number of people in its library and restricting access to the building to only those who have key cards. Helpfully, the law school’s building is new and has a state-of-the art HVAC system, so a great amount of fresh air is pumped through the building.

Jonathan Gamble, a 2L at CSL, said that the school is “making the best of a bad situation.” He has two remote classes and spends the rest of his time on campus. He said social distancing hasn’t been terribly challenging, and he likes that the library is requiring reservations for study rooms and individual seats.



“Having to commute to campus in the middle of the day when I start the day online and have a face-to-face class in the afternoon has been inconvenient, but nothing I can’t plan my day around,” Gamble said.

The deans, both of whom just took over the helms of their schools this year, said that their students have risen to the challenges that COVID-19 has brought.

“There is a remarkable adaptability and good will on the part of the faculty and students and staff,” Hubbard said. “There is a very mature approach to all of this. I hope that at some point in time, the public recognizes the challenges COVID has presented to education and how much effort has gone into providing the best experience for students.”

Follow Bill Cresenzo on Twitter @bcresenzosclw