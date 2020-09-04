Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Discovery – Request to Admit – Failure to Respond – Pro Se Defendant (access required)

Civil Practice – Discovery – Request to Admit – Failure to Respond – Pro Se Defendant (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 4, 2020

Although defendant Mahoney did not respond to defendant Davis Roofing Group’s requests to admit, the master-in-equity did not abuse his discretion when he declined to deem the requests admitted. Mahoney, who was proceeding pro se at the time, denied ever receiving the requests to admit and was hospitalized for a serious medical condition at the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo