Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Rights – State lawyers acted reasonably in calculating inmate’s release date (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 4, 2020

Where an inmate whose prison release was delayed brought a suit claiming Eighth Amendment violations, two attorneys with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, or SCDC, acted reasonably in interpreting a state statute regarding calculation of the inmate’s work and good-time credits. They were entitled to qualified immunity, despite the fact a court later disagreed ...

