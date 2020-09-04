Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Indictment, instruction errors doom firearm conviction (access required)

Criminal Practice – Indictment, instruction errors doom firearm conviction (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 4, 2020

Where the indictment did not state that to convict the defendant of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the government must prove he knew he belonged to the relevant category of persons barred from possessing a firearm, and the jury was not instructed on this element, the conviction was vacated. Background Jovon Medley was tried ...

