Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody & Support – Credibility – Attorney's Fees (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody & Support – Credibility – Attorney’s Fees (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 4, 2020

We know of no authority requiring the family court to give a witness-by-witness account of its credibility assessments. The family court’s final order explains that the judge reviewed all of the exhibits, considered the testimony, and considered witness credibility. The order also summarizes and explains the rulings on each issue. Despite appellant-Father’s belief that respondent-Mother ...

