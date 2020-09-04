Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Taxation – Real Property – Assessable Transfer of Interest Exemption – Timing (access required)

Taxation – Real Property – Assessable Transfer of Interest Exemption – Timing (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 4, 2020

When an assessable (i.e., appraisal-triggering) transfer of interest in real property occurs, our property tax statutes provide for an exemption based on (1) the property’s fair market value at its last assessable transfer of interest (ATI) and (2) the property’s current fair market value as reflected on the books of the property tax assessor for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo