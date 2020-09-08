Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / First COVID-era criminal jury trial ends with murder conviction (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo September 8, 2020

After months of delays, the South Carolina courts are now starting to forge ahead with criminal jury trials, albeit on a limited basis. The attorneys involved in the very first trial convened since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in March had mixed reactions to how it all played out, although all of the attorneys agreed ...

