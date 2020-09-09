Quantcast
S.C. victims services groups to receive $37 million (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 9, 2020

Groups providing aid to S.C. crime victims will receive almost $37 million in federal and state grants next month. The S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council formally approved the grants, distributed by the S.C. Crime Victim Services Division in the attorney general’s office, earlier this year, according to a news release from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s ...

