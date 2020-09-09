Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / SCDC counsel who erred in applying law can’t be sued (access required)

SCDC counsel who erred in applying law can’t be sued (access required)

By: David Donovan September 9, 2020

  Inmates whose detentions were prolonged by attorneys for the South Carolina Department of Corrections’ erroneous analysis of state sentencing law won’t be able to bring a civil rights lawsuit against those attorneys because the attorneys were shielded by the doctrine of qualified immunity, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled. Marion Campbell was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo