Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Supreme Court / Taxation – Special Purpose Districts – Constitutional – Special Legislation – Home Rule (access required)

Taxation – Special Purpose Districts – Constitutional – Special Legislation – Home Rule (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 9, 2020

Legislation allowing special purpose districts with unelected governing bodies to continue collecting taxes at their existing rates corrected the problem of taxation without representation previously identified by this court. The General Assembly exercised its own authority to impose the taxes based on a logical starting point, and it was a decision made by an elected ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo