Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Parents of toddler hit by driver settle suit for $125K (access required)

Parents of toddler hit by driver settle suit for $125K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo September 15, 2020

  The parents of a toddler who was severely injured when he was struck by a car near his home’s mailbox has confidentially settled a lawsuit against the car’s driver for $125,000, the family’s attorney reports. Malcolm Crosland Jr. of Steinberg Law Firm in Charleston reports that the three-year-old and his father were in their backyard in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo