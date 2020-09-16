Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Public Utilities / Public Utilities – Renewable Energy – Administrative Appeals – Standing – Mootness (access required)

Public Utilities – Renewable Energy – Administrative Appeals – Standing – Mootness (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 16, 2020

Two appellants in this case are organizations that represent utilities customers’ and environmental interests. The rates at issue in this case—those paid by utility companies to purchase renewable energy from qualifying facilities—do not affect those organizations. Any impact on customers’ rates would come from a general ratemaking proceeding. Consequently, the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo