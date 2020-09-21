Quantcast
Lexington attorney reinstated (access required)

By: David Donovan September 21, 2020

Attorney: William F. Gorski Location: Lexington Bar membership: Member since 1995 Disciplinary action: Reinstated to the practice of law on Sept. 21 Background: Gorski was suspended from the practice of law for 12 months on July 11, 2018. Gorski had admitted misconduct and agreed to the imposition of the suspension, which resolved four complaints against Gorski. Two involved his ...

