By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 21, 2020

While COVID-19 has forced many businesses and groups to limit services and operations, it’s prompted Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services to expand. The group has hired a new full-time attorney and paralegal to handle its ever-increasing eviction load and supplement the work of its other attorneys.  The positions are being funded through a grant from the U.S. ...

