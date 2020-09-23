Quantcast
Administrative – HHS abortion rule enjoined (access required)

Administrative – HHS abortion rule enjoined (access required)

September 23, 2020

A rule promulgated by the Department of Health and Human Services, prohibiting physicians and other providers in Title X programs from referring patients for an abortion and imposing other requirements on entities receiving Title X funds, was enjoined. HHS inadequately explained its decision to disagree with comments by every major medical organization regarding the rule’s ...

