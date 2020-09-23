Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional – Portions of Anti-Riot Act held unconstitutional (access required)

Constitutional – Portions of Anti-Riot Act held unconstitutional (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 23, 2020

Although sections of the anti-riot act failed to bear the requisite relation between speech and lawlessness, the convictions of two defendants for violent participation in three white supremacist rallies were affirmed because their conduct fell under the statute’s surviving provisions. Background Defendants entered conditional guilty pleas to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo