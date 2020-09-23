Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Permit requirement insufficient for traffic stop (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 23, 2020

Although regulations prohibit “commercial vehicles” from driving on the George Washington Parkway unless authorized by permit, the mere fact the defendant was driving a commercial vehicle on the parkway did not provide a basis to stop his vehicle. The marijuana charge was vacated. Background A park police officer stopped Jaison R. Feliciana for driving his employer’s delivery ...

