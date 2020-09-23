Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Mt. Pleasant to pay $3M after man dies after arrest (access required)

Mt. Pleasant to pay $3M after man dies after arrest (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo September 23, 2020

  The widow of a man who died after police held him down for more than 15 minutes and EMTs gave him a shot of a strong anesthetic has settled a pre-lawsuit claim against the town of Mount Pleasant for $3 million, her attorneys report.  Mullins McLeod Jr. and Michael Cooper of the McLeod Law Group in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo