Nursing home visits resume, but leave many questions to answer (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo September 24, 2020

As assisted living and skilled nursing homes across South Carolina slowly begin to allow people to visit residents, both the attorneys who advise those homes and those who represent residents’ families say that COVID-19 has created unchartered territory that has been muddied by mixed messages.  On Sept. 1, South Carolina began allowing short, outside, in-person visitations, ...

