Home / Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional – No en banc rehearing in transgender bathroom case (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 1, 2020

A majority of the judges concurred in denying an en banc rehearing of a decision finding the school board violated Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause by requiring students to use bathrooms matching their “biological gender” and refusing to amend a student’s records to reflect his gender identity following his transition. Background The petition for rehearing ...

