Firm’s missed deadline didn’t hurt client, jury rules (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 2, 2020

  A law firm’s failure to meet a discovery deadline during its representation of an insurance company’s customer didn’t significantly affect the case’s settlement outcome, a South Carolina federal jury has ruled, in the first federal jury trial held in South Carolina since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Sentry Insurance Co. hired the Maybank Law Firm of Charleston ...

