Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Order prohibits recording of judicial proceedings (access required)

Order prohibits recording of judicial proceedings (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 6, 2020

South Carolina Supreme Court Justice Donald Beatty has issued an order that prohibits anyone from taking screenshots or recording court proceedings that are held via teleconferencing. Such an order would have been almost heard of before 2020, but as COVID-19 pandemic continues, virtual hearings have become the norm in South Carolina and across the country. “As the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo