Policy reformed because holder never saw UIM offer (access required)

By: David Donovan October 6, 2020

  An injured motorcyclist’s insurance policy must be reformed to include underinsured motorist coverage because he never saw the insurance company’s offer of such coverage and a manager at the motorcycle dealership signed the form rejecting coverage, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled. Shawn Moultrie sought to reform an insurance policy Progressive had issued ...

