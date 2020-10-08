Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional – South Carolina absentee ballot case before full Fourth Circuit (access required)

Constitutional – South Carolina absentee ballot case before full Fourth Circuit (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 8, 2020

After the district court stayed a South Carolina witness requirement for mail-in absentee ballots and a panel of the Fourth Circuit stayed the injunction pending appeal, the full Fourth Circuit granted rehearing en banc and vacated the panel’s stay. Background A majority of judges in regular active service and not disqualified having voted in a requested poll ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo