Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Constitutional / Constitutional – South Carolina absentee ballot witness requirements stayed (access required)

Constitutional – South Carolina absentee ballot witness requirements stayed (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 8, 2020

South Carolina’s witness requirement for absentee ballots is once again stayed after a majority of judges on the Fourth Circuit refused to upset the district court order enjoining the requirement. A three-judge panel initially stayed the district court’s order, but it was reinstated by the full court. Background Upon en banc consideration of submissions relative to appellants’ emergency motion ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo