Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Introducing South Carolina’s newest lawyers for 2020 (access required)

Introducing South Carolina’s newest lawyers for 2020 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 12, 2020

South Carolina Lawyers Weekly would like to congratulate each of the bar applicants who passed the July 2020 South Carolina bar exam. The following names were provided by the South Carolina Supreme Court to recognize those who received a scaled score of 266 or higher on the Uniform Bar Exam. Edward Bryan Able Riley Wallace Adams Laura Ashley ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo