Swallowed crown leads to sepsis and $675K settlement (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 13, 2020

  A woman who developed sepsis after she inhaled a crown during a dental procedure has confidentially settled a suit against a dentist and his practice group for $675,000, her attorney reports. Francis “Brink” Hinson, formerly of the Finkel Law Firm in Columbia and now with HHP Law Group in Columbia, said that his client, who was ...

