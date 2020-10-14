Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – ODC Delay – First Impression – Trust Account Violations (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – ODC Delay – First Impression – Trust Account Violations (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 14, 2020

Where the respondent-attorney suffered no prejudice as a result of a lengthy delay between the authorization of the filing of charges and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel’s actual filing of charges, the respondent’s longstanding pattern of misusing his trust account warrants disbarment. Respondent is disbarred. Admissions Respondent admitted that, prior to 2012, he failed to perform monthly three-way ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo