Criminal Practice – Burglary – Hearsay – Police Interview – Detective’s Questions (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 14, 2020

An audio recording of defendant’s police interview should not have been introduced into evidence. The interview largely consisted of a detective asking defendant to explain how his fingerprints ended up at the scene of a burglary and whether he could prove his innocence. The recording was inadmissible under State v. Brewer, 411 S.C. 401, 768 ...

