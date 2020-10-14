Quantcast
T-bone crash leads to $650K settlement (access required)

By: Scott Baughman October 14, 2020

  A woman who suffered severe headaches after another driver t-boned her vehicle while she was on her way to work has confidentially settled a suit against the at-fault driver and his employer for $650,000, her attorneys report.  Sam Clawson and Christy Fargnoli of Clawson Fargnoli in Charleston and Shelly Leeke of Charleston said that their client, ...

