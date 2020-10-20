Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Due Process – Sexually Violent Predator – Civil Commitment – Evidence – Expert Witness – Hearsay (access required)

Criminal Practice – Due Process – Sexually Violent Predator – Civil Commitment – Evidence – Expert Witness – Hearsay (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 20, 2020

The state sought to civilly commit appellant as a sexually violent predator, and the state’s only expert was allowed to present to the jury and testify about the results of appellant’s penile plethysmograph (PPG) test—a test which measures changes in blood flow to the male sex organ while the test subject is exposed to a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo