Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Murder – Strangulation – Operable Gun – N.J. Fingerprint Card – Defendant’s Alias – Head Injuries – Shackles (access required)

Criminal Practice – Murder – Strangulation – Operable Gun – N.J. Fingerprint Card – Defendant’s Alias – Head Injuries – Shackles (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 20, 2020

Defendant possessed a firearm when he strangled the Victim to death, and the trial court allowed the state to present expert testimony about the operational capabilities of defendant’s firearm. Where S.C. Code Ann. § 16-23-410 makes it unlawful to present or point an unloaded firearm at another person, and where S.C. Code Ann. § 16-11-330(A) ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo