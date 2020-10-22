Quantcast
Civil Practice – Attorneys’ fees motion was timely filed (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 22, 2020

Where the dismissal order neither satisfied the requirements for a judgment nor was entered as a judgment, it did not start the 14-day deadline for filing a motion for attorneys’ fees. As such, the defendant’s motion filed 18 days later was timely. Background Local Rule 109 of the District of Maryland requires generally that “any motion requesting ...

