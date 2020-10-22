Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Attempted Hobbs Act robbery decision creates circuit split (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 22, 2020

Attempted Hobbs Act robbery is not a “crime of violence” because it may be committed without the use or attempted use of physical force. This decision splits from three other circuits, which held that attempted Hobbs Act robbery qualifies as a “crime of violence.” Background In this successive federal habeas petition, Justin Eugene Taylor, convicted of using ...

