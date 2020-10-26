Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Man receives $1.95M after being blinded by vacuum hose (access required)

Man receives $1.95M after being blinded by vacuum hose (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 26, 2020

A former government employee who went blind after a hose on a vacuum truck exploded in his face has confidentially settled a suit against the third-party contractor that owned the truck for $1.75 million and collected $200,000 in worker’s compensation, his attorney reports.  Harry Oxner of Oxner and Stacey in Georgetown reports that his client, whose ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo